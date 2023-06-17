Slater went 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Slater didn't start Friday, but he entered as a pinch hitter for LaMonte Wade in the eighth inning. Slater then racked up three singles, including one to plate an insurance run in the 11th. The 30-year-old outfielder continues to be a force against left-handed pitchers -- two of his three hits Friday came against southpaws. Slater owns a .431/.463/.529 slash line with a home run, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases through 54 plate appearances this season, mainly in a short-side platoon role.