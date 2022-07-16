Slater went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

All four of Slater's hits were singles. He's now logged six multi-hit efforts in July, and he's added three stolen bases this month, giving him six thefts on the year. The outfielder owns a .297/.398/.455 slash line with five home runs, 22 RBI and 30 runs scored through 171 plate appearances this season. Friday was just his seventh start of the year against a right-handed pitcher -- he's regularly hit leadoff against southpaws and often appears as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement in games he doesn't start.