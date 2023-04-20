Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Slater (hamstring) is getting close to a return, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater likely won't return to the lineup Friday against left-hander Joey Lucchesi, but it appears that the 30-year-old outfielder will be able to make his season debut relatively soon. Slater has slashed .333/.429/.667 across 14 plate appearances in five minor-league rehab games.