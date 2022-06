Wynns is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wynns will take a seat after starting each of the past three games at either catcher or designated hitter while going 0-for-6 with a walk. Now that top backstop Curt Casali is more than a week removed from the hamstring issue that cost him a few games, Wynns should see his opportunities dwindle moving forward.