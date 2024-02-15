Sabol will likely get a look at first base in spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sabol, a natural catcher, is behind at least Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy at that position. He also saw time in left field last season, but manager Bob Melvin wants to add more versatility to Sabol's profile. The 26-year-old had to stay on the major-league roster all of last season after being acquired in the Rule 5 draft from the Reds, but Sabol will be able to be optioned to the minors if he can't carve out at least a utility role in 2024.