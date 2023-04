Sabol is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Sabol hasn't picked up a start in the outfield since April 15, but he's been able to maintain a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching while Joey Bart has missed time of late with a groin injury. However, with Bart back in action Sunday, Sabol's four-game streak of starts behind the dish will come to an end.