Sabol announced Sunday via a story posted on his personal Instagram account that he has clinched a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster.

Sabol joined San Francisco as a Rule 5 selection over the winter and entered spring training expected to compete primarily for a backup catcher role behind Joey Bart. While Sabol will offer another depth option at the position behind Bart and veteran Roberto Perez, the 25-year-old is expected to see most of his action as a rookie in the corner outfield. With injuries having tested the Giants' outfield in spring training, Steven Rissotto of SFBay.ca notes that Sabol could draw the start in left field in Thursday's season opener at Yankee Stadium. As a left-handed hitter, Sabol may get the opportunity to carve out steady playing time until the Giants are back to full strength, making him an interesting speculative pickup late in NL-only drafts. He's coming off a huge showing in spring training in which he slashed .349/.474/.651 with three home runs, two stolen bases and an 11:13 BB:K in 19 Cactus League contests.