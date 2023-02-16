Sabol is being viewed as a catcher in Giants' camp, manager Gabe Kapler told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday.

Sabol played all over the diamond in college and has split time pretty evenly between catcher and the outfield in the minors, but the Giants plan to use him exclusively behind the plate, at least for now. The 25-year-old was taken by the Reds in the Rule 5 Draft this winter before being flipped to the Giants. He must be carried on the Giants' roster or be offered back to the Pirates.