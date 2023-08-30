Crawford (forearm) is expected to be with the Giants in San Diego this weekend and could come off the injured list then, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford did some hitting without issue Tuesday and will have another hitting session Wednesday. It sounds like he will be activated without going out on a rehab assignment first, and with rosters expanding Friday, he could rejoin the club without a corresponding move. Crawford has been out since mid-August with a left forearm strain.