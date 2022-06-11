Crawford (quadriceps) went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Crawford was limited to pinch hitting duties in the last two contests after suffering a minor right quadriceps injury Tuesday. He played the full game at shortstop Friday, so he should be considered fine going forward, though he may continue to see the occasional day off for rest. The 35-year-old is slashing .224/.307/.361 with five home runs, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, a stolen base, six doubles and two triples through 205 plate appearances.