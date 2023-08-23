Crawford (forearm) believes he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list right around when he's first eligible on Aug. 29, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was a bit more cautious, saying Wednesday only that he thought there was enough time left in the season for Crawford to contribute. Crawford landed on the IL over the weekend with a strained left (non-throwing) forearm. The team has signed Paul DeJong as a stopgap at shortstop.