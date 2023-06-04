Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford had started in five of the past six games and should enjoy a semi-regular role while Thairo Estrada (wrist) is on the shelf, but the veteran shortstop hasn't made a strong case to deserve steady playing time when the Giants are at full strength. Over 119 plate appearances on the season, Crawford is maintaining a .629 OPS -- the lowest mark of his career since his 2011 rookie campaign.