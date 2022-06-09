Crawford (quadriceps) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford was in the lineup for Wednesday's contest despite leaving Tuesday's game with right quadriceps tightness, and he was scratched after going through a pre-game workout. Wilmer Flores will enter the lineup in his place while Donovan Walton shifts to shortstop.
