Crawford (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford was pulled from Saturday's game with hamstring tightness and will be sidelined for the final game before the All-Star break Sunday, though manager Gabe Kapler said an appearance as a pinch hitter is possible, per Slusser. Casey Schmitt will take over at shortstop while Brett Wisely mans the keystone.