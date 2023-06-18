Crawford went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Dodgers.

Crawford has just two multi-hit games in his last 11, but he's batting .344 (11-for-32) in that span. The shortstop has started to get his season back on track with the improved hitting in June, though he'll still need to stay sharp to keep Casey Schmitt from eating into his playing time. For the year, Crawford is at a .226/.303/.365 slash line with four home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and three stolen bases over 45 games.