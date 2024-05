Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

The 25-year-old utilityman slashed .311/.403/.487 with four home runs, three steals and a 21:19 K:BB in 140 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. Wisely primarily played second base and center field at Triple-A while also picking up a couple starts at shortstop. The lefty hitter will be available off the bench while the Giants face off against southpaw Nick Lodolo on Saturday.