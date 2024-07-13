Wisely went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Twins.

Wisely's offense has been all or nothing in July with three multi-hit efforts and just one his over the other seven contests. The shortstop finished a home run shy of the cycle Friday in one of his best games of the year. The triple was his first of the campaign. Wisely is slashing .286/.322/.436 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and one stolen base over 150 plate appearances. With Nick Ahmed released by the Giants earlier in the week, Wisely is now the starting shortstop, though he may sit out in favor of Tyler Fitzgerald against some left-handed pitchers.