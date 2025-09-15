The Giants selected Eldridge's contract from Triple-A Sacramento, and he will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against the Diamondbacks on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move paves the way for Eldridge to make his major-league debut in Monday's series opener. The 21-year-old was promoted to Triple-A in early June and has since slashed .249/.322/.514 with one steal, 31 runs, 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI across 286 plate appearances. He'll serve as the DH in his debut, but Eldridge should also work on the strong side of the platoon at first base with Wilmer Flores across the final two weeks of the regular season.