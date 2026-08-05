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Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Making return to lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Eldridge (thumb) will start at first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Eldridge didn't start in either of the first two games of the series in Arlington while tending to a bruised left thumb, but he was able to make a cameo off the bench in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, lashing a pinch-hit, two-run double in the ninth inning to tie the game. With the 22-year-old experiencing no setbacks coming out of Tuesday's contest, he'll return to the starting nine and bat leadoff for just the second time all season. Eldridge could stick atop the lineup on a more permanent basis after the Giants dealt their primary leadoff man, Luis Arraez, to the Phillies on Monday.

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