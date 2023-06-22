The Giants recalled Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Johnson was optioned to Sacramento on June 6 and has since slashed .294/.379/.471 with two homers and six RBI across 58 plate appearances. With LaMonte Wade (side) and Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) both day-to-day with injuries, Johnson will provide additional depth in the Giants outfield. Sean Hjelle was optioned to Sacramento in a corresponding move.