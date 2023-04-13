Johnson was evaluated for a concussion after crashing into the outfield wall Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Johnson made a spectacular leaping catch in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game, but was slow to get up after running into the wall. The results of the evaluation will provide a better idea of how long Johnson may be out for.
