Schmitt was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent right arm injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt was hit by a pitch on his right arm in the top of the eighth and initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Padres.