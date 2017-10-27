Shaw is currently on the shelf with a shoulder injury at the Arizona Fall League, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shaw has played in five games during the fall league thus far, going 3-for-19 at the plate with three walks. Although he's dealing with a minor shoulder ailment, this shouldn't have an affect on his status for the upcoming season, barring any significant setback.

