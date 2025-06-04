default-cbs-image
The Giants selected Johnson's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson had signed a minor-league deal just over a month ago and is receiving a promotion after slashing .272/.312/.534 with six homers in 26 contests with Sacramento. He is likely to serve as a reserve outfielder.

