The Giants selected Johnson's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson had signed a minor-league deal just over a month ago and is receiving a promotion after slashing .272/.312/.534 with six homers in 26 contests with Sacramento. He is likely to serve as a reserve outfielder.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Johnson: Latches on with Giants on MiLB deal•
-
Daniel Johnson: Opts for free agency•
-
Orioles' Daniel Johnson: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Daniel Johnson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Daniel Johnson: Joining big-league club•
-
Orioles' Daniel Johnson: Latches on with Baltimore•