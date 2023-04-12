The Giants purchased the contract of Ruf from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
He's also starting Wednesdays' game against the Dodgers and hitting fifth, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ruf signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Saturday as a return to the organization that trade him to the Mets last summer. The 36-year-old helps the San Francisco depth with Austin Slater (hamstring) and Mitch Haniger (back/oblique) on the injured list, and he should see some at-bats for the Giants against left-handed pitching in particular.