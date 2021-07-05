Ruf went 2-for-4 with a double, two-run home run, an additional RBI and a strikeout as San Francisco beat Arizona 5-2 on Sunday.

Ruf plated Buster Posey with his first inning double and later smacked a two-run home run off Arizona starter Caleb Smith to extend San Francisco's lead to 5-0 in the sixth. It was a nice breakout performance after Ruf had gone 0-for-6 with three strikeouts across his last five appearances and his.250/.373/.510 slash line has continued a late-career renaissance that began in 2020.