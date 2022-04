Ruf is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He'll find himself for the first time all season after generating a weak .176/.317/.235 slash line through the Giants' initial 10 games. Despite the poor start to the campaign, Ruf still looks to be locked into a near-everyday role for the Giants versus both right- and left-handed pitching while Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and LaMonte Wade (knee) remain on the injured list.