Giants' Dominic Smith: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After extending his hitting streak to five games with a pair of singles Tuesday, Smith will grab a seat on the bench Wednesday with Rafael Devers covering first base and Wilmer Flores serving as the Giants' designated hitter.
