The Giants placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

Smith injured himself while doing the splits to catch a throw from Matt Chapman during Friday's contest, and it will now cause him to miss at least 10 days while on the injured list. Rafael Devers will start at first base Saturday against Los Angeles and figures to do so more often until Smith returns. Meanwhile, Jerar Encarnacion (hamstring) will come off the IL to claim the open spot on the active roster.