Walton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Walton appeared in 16 games since being promoted from Sacramento in mid-May, and he'll return to the affiliate after posting a .529 OPS for the Giants. The 28-year-old may rejoin the big-league club later in the campaign if infield depth is needed.
