Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. He was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Jackson was released by the Athletics on July 29, but he found a new organization quickly. The infielder slashed .243/.353/.297 with Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his release, and he also made three plate appearances with the A's in the majors. He'll likely spend most of the rest of the season at Sacramento.