The Athletics activated Jackson (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday and returned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson was called up from Las Vegas as a COVID-19 replacement before testing positive for the virus just over a week later. He's since cleared all COVID-19-related protocols, but with the Athletics' minor outbreak of the virus having been resolved, the journeyman infielder will head back to the minors. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster in the process.