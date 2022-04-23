site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Drew Jackson: Lands on injured list
Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Jackson has not appeared in a game since Wednesday, and he will presumably miss a few more days of action.
