Miller (elbow) won't throw for two weeks before being reevaluated, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller underwent an MRI this week, which showed additional left elbow inflammation. The southpaw has been sidelined since early July after suffering a left elbow sprain, and he was nearing a return to the major-league roster after making four rehab appearances with Triple-A Sacramento, but he will now remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. At this point, Miller is unlikely to be activated from the 15-day injured list until mid-September at the earliest.