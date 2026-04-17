Miller picked up the save Thursday against the Reds, tossing a shutout ninth inning with a walk and three strikeouts.

Miller has a blown save on his ledger already this season but he took much better advantage of his second chance to lock down a game. The 28-year-old issued a one-out walk to Matt McLain, but he struck out the other three batters he faced to earn the save. With 10 strikeouts in six innings, the 28-year-old has the stuff to be an effective late-inning option but needs to find the consistency as even after Thursday's outing, he holds a 6.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP on the season.