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Giants' Grant McCray: Begins rehab assignment Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McCray (hand) went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base during a rehab outing with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate in its 17-6 win over the ACL Royals on Monday.

McCray underwent surgery June 4 to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and began a rehab assignment with the ACL Giants on Monday. The 25-year-old outfielder singled in the third inning before stealing second and later scoring, then hit a two-run shot to right field in the fourth. Before the injury, McCray appeared in 49 games for Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .237/.360/.370 with 38 runs scored, 28 RBI, nine stolen bases and four long balls across 211 plate appearances.

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