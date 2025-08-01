The Giants recalled McCray from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

McCray has spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .260/.338/.429 with 26 steals, five triples, 14 home runs and 63 RBI in 468 plate appearances. He appeared in 37 regular-season games for the Giants in 2024 and finished with a .617 OPS with five steals, five homers and 10 RBI in 130 plate appearances. McCray should see some starts in the outfield after the Giants traded Mike Yastrzemski to the Royals on Thursday and with Jerar Encarnacion (oblique) still on the 10-day IL.