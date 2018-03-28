Blanco has made the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After spending the 2017 season with the Diamondbacks, Blanco signed a minor-league deal to return to the Giants this offseason with the hopes of playing his way onto the major-league roster. The veteran outfielder's plans came to fruition Tuesday when he was informed he'll be making the Opening Day roster after going 10-for-32 with a home run and three stolen bases during spring training. He and Gorkys Hernandez will serve as the team's two reserve outfielders, at least until prospect Steven Duggar is summoned from Triple-A.