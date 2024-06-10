The Giants promoted Birdsong from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Birdsong will get his first taste of the Pacific Coast League after he delivered a 2.05 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings over his 11 starts this season after he returned to Richmond following a rough eight-start stint the Eastern League late in the 2023 campaign. The 22-year-old righty is regarded as one of the Giants' premier pitching prospects and could have a chance to make his MLB debut later this season if he holds his own at the Triple-A level and if the big club continues to be hit hard by injuries to its rotation.