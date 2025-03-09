Lamb (quadricep) will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Before striking out in his lone at-bat as a reserve DH in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals, Lamb hadn't played since Feb. 27 while managing a left quad strain. Lamb hasn't resumed playing the field, but his presence in the starting lineup Sunday suggests the quad injury isn't anything that will make or break his chances of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. Lamb is attending Giants camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league deal in January.