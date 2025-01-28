Lamb and the Giants agreed on a minor-league contract Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lamb spent the 2024 campaign with the Pirates organization, appearing in 99 contests with Triple-A Indianapolis. The 34-year-old batted .266 with seven home runs, 55 RBI and 49 runs scored over 361 at-bats. Lamb will look to impress with the Giants in spring training in order to earn a shot with the major-league roster in 2025. If he cracks their 26-man roster, Lamb earn a $1 million base salary this season.