The Giants are expected to activate McGee (back) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Though McGee gave up a run in the most recent of his three minor-league rehab outings with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, the Giants have been encouraged with how his velocity has ticked up as the minor-league assignment has progressed. McGee will likely throw in front of the Giants' coaching and training staff Thursday, and if he checks out fine, he should settle back into a setup role for the big club this weekend.