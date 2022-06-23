McGee (1-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday versus Atlanta. He allowed three runs on three hits while recording only one out.

With Camilo Doval unavailable after having pitched four of the five previous days, McGee was given a save opportunity. It got off to a bad start when Dansby Swanson took McGee deep for a solo shot, and Atlanta added a pair of singles after that. Tyler Rogers then allowed an inherited runner to score on an Adam Duvall single, with the decisive run on McGee's line. The veteran southpaw saw his 7.2-inning scoreless streak end in brutal fashion, and he now has a 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB with three saves, three blown saves and four holds through 18.1 innings overall.