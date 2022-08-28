Junis (4-4) took the loss Sunday in Minnesota, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out two in 4.1 innings.

Junis failed to make it through five innings for the fifth time in seven starts since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old held the Twins scoreless through the first two frames but allowed a run-scoring double in the third, a two-run homer in the fourth and three more runs in the fifth. Five of the nine hits he allowed went for extra bases. Since the break, he's compiled a 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 31.2 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Philadelphia.