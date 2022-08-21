Junis (hand) underwent scans that came back negative after leaving Sunday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis was hit by a comebacker on his glove hand in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, but initial test results are encouraging. The right-hander will undergo a CT scan Monday, but it's possible that he avoids a trip to the injured list if he ultimately isn't dealing with structural damage. If he's cleared to make his next start, he projects to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday.