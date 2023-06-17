Junis recorded one strikeout in a perfect 11th inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

The Giants currently have a routine bullpen day in their rotation, and this was it, leaving few arms available by the 11th inning. Junis was able to protect a two-run lead with ease, earning the first save of his major-league career in the process. He was effective in late May, but he's given up five runs over 9.2 innings across four appearances in June while typically working in lower-leverage spots. For the season, Junis owns a 4.12 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB over 39.1 innings as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He also has one hold and a 3-3 record.