The Giants are motivated to evaluate Davis at the major-league level this year, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

It is not a lock that he opens the year in the majors, but once he is up, the expectation is that Davis will play a lot for the Giants as they look to evaluate whether he can be a long-term piece. He hit 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A last season but stumbled in a cup of coffee with the big-league club. Davis is also very fast, but does not put his speed to work much on the bases. On the whole, he hit .294 and despite being right-handed, he hit better against righties than lefties, so perhaps he will get everyday at-bats at some point this season.