Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Encarnacion made his third appearance after missing over a month due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The 27-year-old lined a two-run double to right field in the first inning and added a single in the third. With that, he delivered his second multi-hit performance over 13 games this season. Overall, he's slashing .205/.205/.436 with six RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and a stolen base across 39 plate appearances in the 2025 campaign.