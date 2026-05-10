Rodriguez will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Rodriguez will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with four of his starts coming behind the plate. After the Giants shipped Patrick Bailey to the Guardians on Saturday, Rodriguez is poised to serve as San Francisco's No. 1 catcher in the short term. Daniel Susac (elbow) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and will likely be a factor behind the plate once he's likely activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week, but Rodriguez's ability to play the corner outfield as well as multiple infield spots could allow him to maintain a near-everyday role even if he's not operating as the Giants' primary catcher. Since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Rodriguez has gotten off to a nice start to his big-league career, going 5-for-11 with a home run and two RBI through his first four games.