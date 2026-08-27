Rodriguez said Thursday that he's suffered a setback with his elbow neuritis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Sunday, but the Giants paused his assignment after one game due to his setback. He's scheduled to see a specialist within the next few days, and a clearer picture of his return timeline should emerge following his doctor's visit. In the meantime, Drew Cavanaugh and Andrew Knizner will continue to split reps behind the plate for the Giants.